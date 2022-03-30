Kerry Katona says Katie Price has gone too big with her latest boob job.

The former Atomic Kitten member, who underwent a four-hour breast reduction operation back in 2021, is unimpressed with friend Katie's 13th enlargement operation insisting that big is not best and “small boobs are the way forward”.

Writing in her New! column, Kerry, 41, said: “I saw some pictures of my pal Katie Price while she was on holiday in Thailand, and I must admit, her boobs are not my cup of tea.

“Back in the 90s, big boobs were the thing, but for me, the itty bitty titty club is the way forward. I want my boobs to be smaller.

“Katie, I love you and I wish you nothing but the best.”

The former glamour model showed off her new mammaries for the first time whilst on holiday in Thailand with on/off fiancé Carl Wood

Kerry first went under the knife and got breast implants back in 2004, following her split from ex-husband Brian McFadden, but she has described that as the worst decision of her life and she couldn’t wait to undergo a reduction just two years after her second enlargement as her boobs were “bigger than her head”.

But Kerry is grateful for her bountiful bosom because they have helped her became a millionaire again thanks to her army of subscribers on adult internet platform OnlyFans.

Appearing on ‘The Jay Hutton Show’, she said: "That’s down to OnlyFans and these babies! I’m so grateful for these, but I want to go a bit smaller. I was on the verge of going into my third bankruptcy at the first lockdown, it was so tough. I just thought, ‘I’m gonna start an OnlyFans account’ and I’m so glad that I did."