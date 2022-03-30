Bruce Willis is "stepping away" from acting following an aphasia diagnosis.

The 67-year-old star - who is known for his roles in hit films such as 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Die Hard - has been diagnosed with the condition which seriously affects the ability to communicate and as a result will be taking a break from his career, his daughter Rumer has confirmed.

The ‘House Bunny’ actress wrote on Instagram: " Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."(sic)

The award-winning actor has Rumer, 33, Scout, 30 and Tallulah , 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore as well as daughters Evelyn, seven and Mabel, nine, with current wife Emma Heming and the family went on to claim that while it is a "very challenging time", they plan to "live it up" , just like Bruce has always wanted.

The caption continued: "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.

Love,

Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, Evelyn."