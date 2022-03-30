Hayden Panettiere has "become secretive" about her relationship with Brian Hickerson.

The 32-year-old actress - has been in an on-off relationship with Brian since 2018 - is reportedly avoiding friends who do not approve of her boyfriend.

A source told UsWeekly: "She has cut friends out who are anti-Brian. She’s become secretive with other friends. She takes ages to respond and sends one-word answers by text and cryptic messages."

The news comes just days after the 'Nashville' star appeared to get into a physical altercation involving her boyfriend and a group of others outside an L.A bar in video footage obtained by TMZ.

A source said: "Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation. Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside. She is okay. "

Back in 2019, Brian was reportedly arrested for domestic violence after police found “redness and marks” on the 'Heroes' actress following an alleged argument but the charges were later dropped.

A further arrest was made in 2021 and PEOPLE reported in July of that year that Brian had been sentenced to 45 days in prison the previous April after pleading guilty to two felony counts of injuring Hayden and was also sentenced to four years of formal probation, 52 domestic violence classes, $500 in restitution and a five-year protective order for the crimes.

At the time, Hayden said: "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.