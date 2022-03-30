Sabrina Carpenter wants to to star in an action movie.

The 22-yearold pop star - who entered the music industry as a teenager and is known for hits such as 'Fast Time' and 'Why' - revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK (https://www.youtube.com/user/cosmopolitanuk/videos ) that she would "love" to try her hand at an action film having being inspired by the superhero film 'Kick-Ass.'

She said: "Dream acting role: I’ve always wanted to do an action film. I think when I was younger, I remember watching 'Kick-Ass' for the first time and I was like ‘That looks like so much fun’, so I would love to do something in that world. Also a period piece I think would be really cool, and [is] something I’ve always wanted to do."

The 'Eyes Wide Open' hitmaker went on to name some of her dream collaborations when it comes to music, pointing out the likes of 'Head on Fire' singer Griff and rapper Doja Cat as her "favourites."

She added: "As far as collaborations go, oh my goodness, I have so many favourites. I love Yebba, Yebba’s amazing, I’m a big fan of her. I’m a big fan of Griff, I love her. Who else? Doja Cat. There’s so many incredible artists. As long as I don’t ruin a song of theirs, then I would love to collaborate."

Meanwhile, Sabrina also explained that she has a string of projects in the pipeline and teased fans that her fifth studio album will be out "soon", but remained tight-lipped about any specific details.

Watch the full interview on Cosmopolitan UK’s YouTube channel at

She said: ".So, projects as far as that goes are 'Alice in Wonderland' with Netflix and 'The Distance From Me To You' which is HBO Max which I’m super excited about because it’s a book that I’ve loved ever since I was 17.

"I think both of those are going to be really incredible and fun. And then there’s more I can’t really talk about right now. And then music. My album that I’ve really been working on for longer than I feel like maybe I needed to [laughs]. But also, trust the process. And I’m just so grateful and excited for everyone to hear it. It’s not a secret, but it’s not announced yet. So I will just say: soon"