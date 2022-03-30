Police were called to the home of Will Smith over suspected drone activity.

The 53-year-old actor shares a Los Angeles mansion with his 50-year-old wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and authorities were alerted to a drone said to be flying above the luxurious property on Tuesday (29.03.22), but were unable to locate anything suspicious.

Local police at Lost Hills Station said in a statement obtained by ETOnline: "Yesterday, 03/29/22, at approximately 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to Will and Jada Smith’s residence in Calabasas, L.A regarding a drone flying over the property. When they arrived, they contacted private security at the location and searched the area for the drone/operator. They were unable to locate either. It was unknown if Will or Jada Smith were home at the time of the incident."

It comes just days after Will smacked comedian Chris Rock - who made a joke about Jada's shaven headed look which she sports as a result of suffering from alopecia - on the same night he picked up his Best Actor statuette for his role in ‘King Richard but the two incidents are reportedly unrelated, according to ETOnline.

The alleged drone incident comes shortly after the ‘Men in Black’ star - whose actions at the ceremony are under review by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - shared an apology to Chris on his Instagram.

He wrote: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."