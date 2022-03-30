David and Victoria Beckham were left "shaken" when a burglar broke into their mansion.

The 46-year-old ex-footballer and his fashion designer wife, 47, are thought to have been at the home in Holland Park, West London when a masked thief "broke in through a window" last month and escaped with a handful of items.

A source said: "Sadly the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area. Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off. The security at the house is very good, both physically and technically. The thief had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items. Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family."

The former Manchester United player - who has Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10 with the ex-Spice Girls star - was woken up by their youngest son who raised the alarm after arriving home in the early hours of the morning.

The insider told The Sun: "The footage is said to show the intruder clambering over the gate at the front of the house. He then shimmied up the house and broke in through the window of a spare bedroom. Cruz discovered the break-in when he arrived home in the early hours with some friends. He immediately ran to wake his dad and David carried out a search of the house in case the burglar was still inside the premises.

The family were clearly shaken up by what happened. It was very upsetting for them to find out the burglar had broken into the house while they were at home."

A Met spokesman confirmed on Tuesday (29.03.22) that "no arrests" have been made at present but the investigation is ongoing.

The spokesperson said: “Police were called at 00.37 hours on Tuesday, March 1 to reports of a burglary at a residential address in the W11 area of Kensington.

“The burglary is believed to have taken place between 20.30 and 23.30 on Monday, February 28.

“A number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have been made. Inquiries continue.”