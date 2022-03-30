Sir Paul McCartney was "shocked" by the death of Taylor Hawkins.

The Foo Fighters star was found dead at the age of 50 last Friday (25.03.22) after reportedly suffering cardiovascular collapse and Beatles legend Paul, 79 - who worked with the tragic drummer on the rock band's 2017 album 'Concrete and Gold' - took to Twitter to pay his respects.

The tweet read: ““Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him … Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.

I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! – on one of Taylor’s songs. It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys."

Paul - who is known for having been part of iconic 1960s group the Beatles alongside George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon - revealed that this recording session is what led to their Rock Roll Hall of Fame performance together as Taylor and his band were inducted into the Rock Roll Hall of Fame.

He added: "Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on ‘Get Back’. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night.”

The 'Let It Be' hitmaker conclude his post by noting that his history with the 'Everlong' rocker made his death even more of a "desperately sad shock" but vowed that the late star will stay forever in his heart.

He concluded: “All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart. God bless his family and band – Love Paul X.”