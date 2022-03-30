Britney Spears wants to get pregnant by the summer.

The 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of various aspects of her life after a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - already has sons Sean, 16 and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline but is now engaged to fitness instructor Sam Asghari,28, and has reportedly "set a deadline" to get pregnant by the summer before she considers IVF or surrogacy.

A source said: "Britney has babies on the brain big time. She’s wanted to have kids with Sam for years, so now she’s finally free to make it happen she can hardly contain her excitement. In a perfect world, she would love to have twins – a girl and a boy – it’s something she’s always dreamed of. She’s given herself a deadline of summer to get pregnant before she tries IVF or hires a surrogate, but she’s not waiting."

The source went on to explain that the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker has already started shopping for essentials and is said to be working out timings with her fiancé and aims to have at least one baby within the next year.

The insider told Heatworld: "She’s already started crib shopping and setting up a nursery in her home, plus she’s interviewing nannies. She and Sam have worked out her most fertile times, and she’s taking folic acid, plus prenatal vitamins. They’re telling everyone it’s a foregone conclusion that they’ll be holding one – if not two – babies in their arms within a year."

The claims come just days after the 'Everytime' singer shared a TikTok video of a baby bump, captioned with the words “Mommy… get me out of here!!!!!!" and prior to that, Britney admitted to wanting a family with Sam when she wished him a happy birthday on Instagram at the beginning of March.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday to my Fiance.I love you so much. I want a family with you. I want it all with you!"(sic)