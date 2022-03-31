Jonathan Scott says his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel “looked beautiful as always” at the 2022 Oscars.

The ‘Property Brother’ paid tribute to his former ‘New Girl’ star beau - who has “affectionately held” his “heart for almost three years” - and her look at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night (27.03.22) on his Instagram.

On a gallery of their night out at the most prestigious film award posted on Wednesday (30.03.22), the 45-year-old reality television personality wrote to the 42-year-old actress: “You’ve affectionately held my heart for almost three years, the least I could do is hold your train for three hours [heart face emoji]. You looked beautiful as always.”

Zooey sent him some validation back in the comments, labelling the “best boyfriend in the world” for holding the train of her red Christopher John Rogers gown.

She replied: “You are my numero uno!!!! Best boyfriend in the world [three red heart emojis].”

In December, the couple made a massive milestone in their relationship by finalising a purchase on a house - a process that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic - and were excited to move in to their “magical home” with Zooey’s two kids - Charlie, six, and Elsie, four- with her ex husband Jacob Pechenik.

Jonathan wrote:“As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed…magical. It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park. Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property, they dubbed it the Park House. And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”

He also said: “Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we’d been seeking our whole lives. Zooey and I met for the first time in 2019, shooting that most romantic of television shows: Carpool Karaoke. I obviously knew about her, but the on-screen experience isn’t the same thing as in real life. From the first moment she walked over to say hello, she had a bounce in her step and an energy about her that made me immediately take notice.”