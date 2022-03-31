Machine Gun Kelly says close pal Pete Davidson will "absolutely" be by his side when he marries Megan Fox.

The 'maybe' rocker was asked if he will have the 'Saturday Night Live' comic as his best man when he gets hitched to the 'Transformers' actress, 35, and revealed he has lots of best friends who will take on the duty.

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show' on SiriusXM, MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - said: "I have so many close and best friends that have been with me through all these years.

"But yeah, I think Pete's absolutely gonna be standing there with me."

MGK said of Pete - who is dating Kim Kardashian - "We should just mic him for commentary anyway."

Gushing over their friendship, he added: "It's a bromance. It's unbelievable.

"It is. I was blessed. We both came into each other's life at the right time."

Commenting on the 28-year-old comic's romance with the SKIMS founder, 41, he said: "I'm so happy for him."

The 31-year-old pop punk star also discussed Kanye West's beef with Pete and said he "totally" supported his friend.

He said: "I got thrown into that too, oddly enough. At the end of the day, man, we're young men trying to find our place in the world and figure it out, and it doesn't really help that you have a million voices ripping you apart."

The music star insisted he and Pete don't have an angry bone in their bodies.

He added: "We love everybody, man.

"We have so much love. It's almost like, if we need to be the vessels for someone's anger, then so be it. That must be why we're here. I do hope that they can feel our spirit and see that we love you."