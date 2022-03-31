Roger Taylor dedicated his OBE to Queen fanatic Taylor Hawkins.

The 'Killer Queen' drummer received the honour from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (31.03.22) and said he'd like to dedicate his OBE to the late Foo Fighters drummer, who was inspired to pick up drum sticks by the legendary sticksman.

The 72-year-old music legend, who was joined by his wife Sarina at the royal residence, said of Taylor's sudden passing at the age of 50 last week: “We’re still so upset about it and completely devastated.

“My whole family and his whole family were very close. He was, my wife called him, sunshine in human form. He was the most wonderful man and I can’t quite believe that I’m not going to see him again."

Roger also revealed that Taylor - who is suspected to have overdosed, after "10 different substances" were found in his system at the time of his death - was a mentor to his son Rufus Taylor, 31, who plays drums for The Darkness.

The 'Under Pressure' hitmaker said: “He’s done a lot to help my son, who’s a great drummer, and he actually sort of mentored him. We’re going to miss him so much.”

Roger admitted he couldn't believe it when he found out he would be honoured with an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for his service to the arts.

He added: “But it’s been a nice job.”

Speaking of Queen Elizabeth's home, he quipped: “It’s a nice gaff isn’t it?"

Roger founded Queen alongside late frontman Freddie Mercury in 1970.

As well as being recognised as one of the greatest drummers of all time, Roger helped to pen many hits for the 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers, including 'Radio Ga Ga', "A Kind of Magic', 'Under Pressure', and he also took on lead vocals on several of his own compositions.

Roger also released six solo albums, his most recent being 2021's 'Outsider'.

Before joining Queen, the multi-instrumentalist turned down the opportunity to become Genesis' drummer.