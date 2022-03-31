Kate Moss has teamed up with Messika for the fashion styling game Drest.

The 48-year-old model - who shot to global stardom during the 90s - has entered the metaverse as a model avatar, and she worked alongside the jewellery brand to help develop the game.

Kate said: "The pieces Valerie Messika and I created work well in the game because of the many styling options. Drest will bring the collection to a whole new audience, and I'm excited to see how the players will style me over the next two weeks. My tip? You can never wear too many diamonds!"

Drest has been created by former Porter editor Lucy Yeomans. It's the world’s first interactive styling game that lets users dress photo-realistic avatars, and Lucy has hailed Kate for embracing the innovative concept.

She said: "I told Kate about Drest in the very early stages of development. Back then, so many people in the fashion industry thought I was crazy to think the worlds of high-fashion and gaming could align, but not Kate. She got it immediately and loved the concept.

"Kate is a truly global fashion icon, so to have her make her first in-game avatar appearance in the Drest metaverse is incredibly exciting."

Meanwhile, Valerie Messika - the daughter of the famous diamond merchant Andre Messika – explained the thinking behind the game.

She told Forbes: "Seeing the life-like quality of the jewels crafted in our atelier proves that Messika will be able to continue to push forward with new opportunities as this kind of technology continues to advance and prove more pertinent. It's also an interesting way to create user-generated content in a completely new ecosystem and target new audiences.

"This collaboration with Drest offers unique access to a new audience while offering the chance to interact with the jewels. One of the principles imposed at Messika is that jewellery is deeply personal. This access allows one to style the jewels through their unique vision and tastes."