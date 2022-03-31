Dolph Lundgren, Luke Wilson and Scout Taylor-Compton are to star in the action movie 'Best Man'.

The indie movie is being directed by Shane Dax Taylor and is based on a screenplay by C. Alec Rossel and a story by Daniel Zirilli.

Production has just got underway on the project with Nicky Whelan, Brendan Fehr and Scott Martin also set to star.

The flick is set on a remote resort at a wedding where mercenaries take control of the property. It leads the groom, the best man and their best friend to defeat the terrorists and save the hostages.

'Best Man' will be produced by Michael Slifkin, Martin and Jack Sheehan of Archstone Entertainment.

Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor are executive producing the movie for BondIt Media Capital, who are responsible for financing the film.

Dolph is set to reprise his role as Gunner Jensen in 'The Expendables 4' and suggested that it would be the biggest movie yet in the action franchise – which also features icons of the genre such as Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham.

The 64-year-old star – whose previous credits include 'Rocky IV' and 'Aquaman' – said: "Well, it's definitely bigger. I mean, the budget is probably at least twice what the last one was, I think."

Dolph believes that 'The Expendables' has been a successful series as it offers an "old school" approach to action movies.

He said: "It's a special franchise, because a lot of these action franchises today are based on superheroes, and they're for young viewers. So there's no blood. Nobody gets killed. People get banished to another universe.

"But 'Expendables' is old school. Unfortunately, people get blown up, and shot, and there's real fights and real stunts."