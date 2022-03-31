Tom Parker's wife says they were "soul mates until the end".

The Wanted singer tragically passed away on Wednesday (30.03.22) aged just 33 after battling a brain tumour and his widow Kelsey - with whom he had daughter Aurelia, two, and son Bodhi, eighteen months - has remembered the "pure and honest" love they shared.

Kelsey reshared a tribute from Michelle Keegan - who was previously engaged to Tom's bandmate Max George - which read: "Absolutely heartbroken for Kelsey, his beautiful babies, family and everyone who knew Tom. What a truly special guy. Such an honour to have known him and witness first hand their love. they really are the true definition of soul mates.

"Gone far too soon, rest peacefully Tom. @beingkelsey thinking of you x'.(sic)"

Kelsey replied: "Love you. You knew how pure our love was so pure and honest. Soul mates until the end.(sic)"

Kelsey, 32, also shared a voice note of Tom complimenting his friend Stephanie Elswood's dancing.

She captioned the post: "This is... Tom Parker everyone... he changed so many lives in such a small amount of time. Tom Parker I f***ing love you. Such a legend. Just the fact that he would send messages like this... I mean can you imagine the messages I got.(sic)"

And in another post originally shared by the couple's friend Kelsey Ann, featuring all three of them together, Tom's heartbroken wife wrote: "Best friends forever. Our angel boy. We never thought we would have a 3 way like it."

Kelsey broke the news of the 'Chasing the Sun' hitmaker's passing on Instagram on Wednesday.

She wrote: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you."

Tom first announced he had been diagnosed with inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma back in October 2020.