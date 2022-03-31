Scout Willis has been "blown away" by the "outpouring of love" that has followed Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis.

The 'Die Hard' actor's family revealed on Wednesday (30.03.22) that he is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with the degenerative brain condition - which affects communication and comprehension - and his 30-year-old daughter admitted shortly after the announcement was made that she's been left overwhelmed with the kind messages she and her relatives have received.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away.

“Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family.”

Among those who have offered support to Bruce and his family is his 'Expendables' co-star Sylvester Stallone.

Sharing a slideshow of photos of himself and Bruce over the years, Sylvester wrote: "We go back a long way , praying for the best for you and your wonderful family …"

Director M. Night Shyamalan, who directed the 67-year-old star in both 'The Sixth Sense' and 'Glass' paid tribute to his "big brother".

The 51-year-old filmmaker wrote: "All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid."

'Midnight in the Switchgrass' filmmaker Randall Emmett is another director who regards Bruce as family.

He told People magazine: “Bruce and I have worked on over 20 films together. He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father and a close friend.

" I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be a part of our family.”

Sarah Paulson, who also starred in 'Glass', hailed Bruce as an "incredible acting partner".

She wrote: "He was such an incredible acting partner to me, and is the loveliest, most gentle and hilarious man. he reigns supreme in my book [heart emojis] (sic)"