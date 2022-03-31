Chris Pine was mistaken for Joey Lawrence.

‘The Contractor’ star shared that he was once mistaken for the former 90s child star turned sitcom actor but got the last laugh when he said he was actually Chris Evans - star of ‘Captain America’ - while on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Wednesday (30.03.22).

The 41-year-old actor told host Jimmy Kimmel: “This guy stopped me, and he was like, ‘I know you’ and I was like, ‘God, this again’.”

“He was like, ‘Joey Lawrence’,” a revelation that was met with laughter from Jimmy and the live studio audience.

Chris went on, saying “not quite, but thank you, I’m trying to remember that for the rest of my life.”

The 54-year-old talk show host quipped: “Well, at least he’s a handsome guy.”

Chris continued: “So then, he stopped me, he’s like, ‘Joey Lawrence’, and I said, ‘no, no thank you,” which prompted the fan to push for the ‘Wonder Woman’ star’s real identity.

Chris said: “Come on, man tell me, tell me, who you are, who are you?’ Ugh, and I was like, Chris Evans, Captain America.’”

He added: “And just to top it off, he goes, ‘That’s my man!”.

The ‘Star Trek’ star went on to list other A-list actors that he often gets mistook for, such as Ryan Reynolds and Matt Damon.

Earlier this week, Chris - who making his directorial debut with the comedy ‘Poolman - explained how the “idea” came to be with help from Patty Jenkins, who directed him in two Gal Gadot superhero movies.

Chris said: “It was an idea that I had years ago. I was sitting with Patty Jenkins, shooting the shit, and it came up, and we started talking about ‘poolman’ … and that made me laugh. I just followed that giggle, and that giggle led to an idea.”