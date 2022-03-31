Daniel Radcliffe is “so already dramatically bored” of people talking about Will Smith striking Chris Rock.

The ‘Harry Potter declined to give his thoughts on the incident that happened at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night (27.03.22).

While appearing on ITV's ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Thursday (31.03.22), the 32-year-old actor told hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard: “I saw it, I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it, that I just don’t want to be another opinion added to it.”

Susanna replied: “You don’t even want to hear yourself,” to which Daniel said: “No, no, not at all.”

Will - who went on to snag the Best Actor gong at the ceremony for his role as Richard Williams in ‘King Richard' - issued an apology to the 57-year-old standup after he slapped him following his joke at this wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s expense “was too much to bear”.

Will wrote on Instagram: "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

The incident is “under review” by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which could “take weeks”.

In a statement, they revealed that the 53-year-old actor was “asked to leave” but he “refused”

It continued: "Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated.

“While we would like to clarify that Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently.”