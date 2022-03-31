Shaquille O'Neal was warned he "could die" without medical treatment.

The 50-year-old basketball star was stunned when he visited his doctor for the first time "in a while" and was diagnosed with sleep apnoea - a condition where sufferers stop breathing when they're asleep and can lead to stroke or hypertension - and he now needs to use a CPAP machine and an oxygen mask to assist him at night times for the rest of his life.

He told GQ Magazine: "So when I went back to the doctor there was some stuff I never even knew.

"They give you those certain words: "Hey man, you got sleep apnoea. Sleep apnoea can cause hypertension or strokes, you could die."

"I said, 'What?' 'You could die.' So now I've got to sleep with a sleep machine.

"I had to really get checked out. When they hit you with that three-letter word that starts with D and ends with E, it changes stuff up."

The sporting legend was "dependent" on painkillers but ordered to stop taking prescription medication as it has taken a toll on his organs.

He said: "[The Doctor said] 'All those painkillers you were taking, bro? Your kidneys are kind of weak. No more painkillers.'

"I was dependent upon painkillers - not addicted.

"Certain days when I couldn't move, I just popped one or two, just to get me going. But I'm off that now."

Shaquille is determined to stay in shape but won't push himself too hard now he's getting older.

He said: "[My workouts are] just cardio - 30-40 minutes - then chest, arms, biceps, triceps.

"A simple old man workout. I can't do all that CrossFit stuff.

"[I try to eat] a healthy breakfast—fruit and fruit and fruit—then chicken and fish. I eat a healthy breakfast just to hold me for the day.

"The problem is when I'm on the road and I can't get to that.

"I'm a creature of habit - I love sandwiches, I love wraps, I love burgers.

"With the full discipline to where I'm not doing that, I'm gonna have the body of a 19 year old."