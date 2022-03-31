'Summer of Soul' producer Joseph Patel has branded Chris Rock "an absolute f****** d***" and Will Smith "selfish".

The filmmaker was unimpressed with the comedian for the way he introduced him and his collaborators as winners of the Best Documentary Feature award at Sunday's (27.03.22) Academy Awards because he referred to everyone apart from Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson as a group of "four white guys".

Joseph wrote in a now-deleted Twitter thread on Wednesday (30.03.22) evening: “The reason that makes me SO SO VERY ANGRY is because I was so proud to be one of a handful of South Asians to have ever won an Oscar in the history of the award.

“I was ecstatic that I was the 3RD South Asian to win that night – after Riz [Ahmed] and Aneil Karia won earlier in the night for [best live action short winner] ‘The Long Goodbye.’ Three South Asians winning on the same night – that’s never happened before! And it’s meaningful! It’s history!

“I got back home to New York last night and saw the ceremony on my DVR and didn’t have the stomach to watch it. I probably never will. Thank you, Chris – You absolute f****** d***."

Moments before the 'Top Five' star introduced the category, he was smacked in the face by 'King Richard' actor Will, who took offense at a joke Chris made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

And Joseph accused Will - who went on to win the Best Actor award - of being "selfish" and overshadowing his category.

He wrote: “I think what Will did was selfish. It robbed the category of its moment. It robbed the other excellent and amazing films of their moment to be acknowledged in what was a STRONG year for docs. And it robbed Summer of Soul and our team of our moment. Of a loud, enthusiastic cheer for a celebrated film...

“I never need a statue to tell me how nice I am – but it sure helps. And what both Will AND Chris did really stained what should have been a beautiful moment for us. Also it goes without saying I speak for me and me alone. Not Ahmir and not our coproducers.(sic)"