Norman Reedus will be emotional about the end of ‘The Walking Dead’.

The 53-year-old actor admitted that he will end his time on the AMC series - where he has played Daryl Dixon on the show that has run 11 seasons - “on the bathroom floor with a martini and tears”.

In a video posted to the franchise’s showrunner Greg Nicotero’s Instagram on Wednesday (30.03.22), Norman said: “I can’t really wrap my head around this. I’ll be on the bathroom floor with a martini and tears.”

He expressed his thanks to Greg - who also is the special make-up effects supervisor and a director - saying “it's been a real joy.”

Norman also told Greg: "Love you, buddy. Thank you for everything. It's been a real joy."

He continued: "Remember when we were babies and we started this show? I had short hair,"

Superstar fans, such as Gun' N' Roses’ Slash shared their sadness that the “epic journey” is coming to an end.

The 56-year-old guitarist wrote in the comments: "F***, I can't believe it's over. What an epic journey for one of the greatest and most original TV series ever!"

The show’s former writer and producer Matthew Negrete - who later became the head of the ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ - added: "Wow wow wow wow. So surreal. All my best to all of you."

Despite the show’s end, this is the not the end of Norman’s journey on our screens as in September 2020, the network confirmed a as-yet-untitled spin-off following Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) with Angela Kang acting as showrunner, tipped for a 2023 release and pick up from the original show’s upcoming finale.