Kevin Smith has apologised to Bruce Willis for his previous criticism of the actor.

The 51-year-old filmmaker admitted it was "heartbreaking" to learn the 67-year-old star is retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia - a degenerative condition that affects communication and comprehension - and expressed his regret at previously claiming it was "f****** soul crushing" working with the action legend on 2010's 'Cop Out'.

Kevin tweeted: "Long before any of the 'Cop Out' stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan - so this is really heartbreaking to read. He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an a****** for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family."

In 2011, Kevin complained it was "difficult" directing Bruce in the film - which also starred Tracy Morgan - and claimed the actor "wouldn't even sit for a f****** poster shoot".

He added: "Were it not for Tracy, I might have killed either myself or someone else in the making of f****** 'Cop Out.'”

The 'Expendables' actor's family - wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children - issued a statement on Wednesday (30.03.22) announcing the star's retirement.

They said: "As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."