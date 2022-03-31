The Grammy Awards will pay tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins.

The Foo Fighters drummer passed away on 25 March at the age of 50, with the band subsequently pulling all of their performing commitments, including at Sunday's (03.03.22) ceremony, but organisers of music's biggest night have pledged to honour the memory of the musician at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

CBS executive vice president of specials, music, and live events Jack Sussman told Variety: "We will honour his memory in some way.

"We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We're patient. We'll be planning right up until the very end."

On Tuesday (29.03.22), the 'Everlong' hitmakers - featuring Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee - confirmed they would be cancelling all their upcoming shows while they mourn their bandmate.

They said in a statement: "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned.

"Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Taylor died in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, shortly before the group were due to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic musical festival. An ambulance had been called after the rocker complained of chest pains but paramedics were unable to resuscitate him.

Preliminary toxicology tests found 10 different substances in Taylor's system and an investigation into his passing is still taking place.

The group confirmed their friend's death in a statement.

They said: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."