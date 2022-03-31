Oscar Isaac thinks the furore around ‘Star Wars’, ‘Dune’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ are “fascinating conversations”.

The ‘Moon Rise’ star sees unique aspects of the three different sci-fi fandoms.

The 43-year-old actor told E! News: "I think Star Wars was particularly frenzied, especially for ‘The Force Awakens’. It was bringing back the story. It had been a while, it was a whole new chapter in the saga. That was like a religious frenzy that was happening there. Dune is much more akin to ‘Lord of the Rings’, very literary. People have lived with those books for a very long time, so those are fascinating conversations."

Oscar thinks what is “exciting” about his ‘Moon Rise’ character - the mercenary Marc Spector - is that he is less famous than some of the others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He said: "With the MCU, what's exciting is that it's a little known character. Definitely there are some people who have been fans of it for a long time—he's been around since 1975. But still, it's a relatively obscure character. So the opportunity to introduce him into the world, and to a whole set of new fans, that's also one of the most exciting parts of this whole thing."

The ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ star researched the part by going “back to the comics”.

Oscar said: "I certainly went back to the comics and looked through them. I took inspiration from them. I had the art department give me a bunch of different covers and photos from the comics and I had them all around my trailer, so at every moment I was immersed in the aesthetic that is Moon Knight."

However, Oscar admitted that he had “reservations” about being the Disney+ show.

He said: "My reservations were about whether there was really going to be room to create and collaborate, and having a voice in forming the story and the character and the journey of the whole thing. To my wonderful surprise, it ended up being one of the most creatively collaborative, fulfilling experiences that I've had.”