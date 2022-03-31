Kelsea Ballerini has become CoverGirl’s latest brand ambassador.

The country singer's dream of working with CoverGirl became a reality when she was announced the new face of the cosmetics brand.

Kelsea, 28, said: “I’ve been a fan of CoverGirl for as long as I can remember. I’ve always had an iconic tube of CoverGirl mascara in my makeup bag, and I even wrote in my journal at age 14 that one day I dreamed of being a CoverGirl.

“Makeup is another creative outlet for me, and I’ve always said if I wasn’t doing music, I would probably be a makeup artist.

"I’m excited and honored to partner with CoverGirl, and I can’t wait to share more about my favorite products from the brand.”

Kelsea joins a long list of ambassadors that has included ‘Ugly Betty’ star America Ferrera, Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, 'Euphoria' actress Zendaya and ‘California Gurls’ singer Katy Perry.

Stefano Curti, chief brands officer of consumer beauty at Coty, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kelsea Ballerini into the CoverGirl family. She is a lover of beauty, constantly experimenting with fun makeup looks as part of her creativity,

“Kelsea expresses her true self on and off the stage and lends her voice to causes that are important to her, like using cruelty-free beauty products, a value we at CoverGirl hold close as a Leaping Bunny certified brand.

“We’re so excited to have Kelsea join an iconic line-up of CoverGirls who share the same passion for accessibility, inclusivity and individuality.”

The ‘Love Me Like You Mean It’ hit maker - who is married to Australian country singer Morgan Evans - announced the good news via social media.

In a video shared on her Instagram, she captioned the clip: "EASY, BREEZY, BEAUTIFUL Y'ALL!!! Being a @covergirl has been on my bucket list since I was a little girl. They've always felt approachable to me through every age, phase of life, or occasion.

"From playing with makeup in middle school to getting ready for some of the biggest stages I've been lucky enough to perform on. It's a full-circle moment and I'm so happy to officially join the CG family."