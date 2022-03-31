Eric Church has cancelled a stadium concert so he can watch a basketball game with his family.

The 44-year-old country music star - who is married to Katherine Blasingame and has children Boon, 10, and Tennessee, seven with her - had been due to play a sold out gig at the AT T Center arena in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday (02.04.22) but pulled the plug so he could watch the upcoming match between North Carolina and Duke instead.

In a statement, he said: "This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four.

"As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the year but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.

The 'Hell of a View' hitmaker went on to explain that while cancelling the concert is the most "selfish" thing he has ever done, he hoped fans that the "passion" they feel for music is the same as what he feels when he attending a sports game.

He added: "This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance."