Sydney Sweeney's grandparents think she has the 'best t*** in Hollywood'.

The 24-year-old actress stars as Cassie Howard in HBO teen drama series Euphoria and quipped that her grandparents praised her racy scenes when they attended the Hollywood premiere with her.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: "For the premiere, I invited my entire family and I didn't really think about [the nudity]. I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other watching that giant screen — ginormous screen. [My grandparents] said I have the best t*** in Hollywood."

The former 'Everything Sucks!' star - who has paired up with fellow actors Jacob Elordi, Isaac Arellanes and Algee Smith for a series of nude scenes on the hit high school series - previously revealed that she "forgot" to tell her father anything about her role on 'Euphoria' and as a result he failed to finish watching the first episode.

She said: "I did forget to tell my dad anything about 'Euphoria'. I, for whatever reason, spaced the last 10 months when we filmed season one and then he started to watch it. He didn't finish the first episode. Now whenever something comes out my dad will be like, "'Can I watch it?'"

Sydney has also recently explained that she never asked showrunner Sam Levinson to remove any nudity from the

script, despite previous comments becoming "twisted".

She told Teen Vogue magazine: "I never asked him to cut any scenes. It got twisted and turned and it became its own beast, and I was like, 'Oh, my God. It was more how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would

never make me do something I didn’t feel comfortable with."