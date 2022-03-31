Travis Barker has thanked Kourtney Kardashian for "removing his stitches."

The 46-year-old drummer - who is engaged to the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - appeared to have sustained an injury and took to Twitter to thank "nurse" Kourtney for removing the stitches.

He tweeted: "Fiancée, best friend and now nurse. @kourtneykardash just removed my stitches."

The Blink-182 star - who popped the question to Kourtney after less than a year of dating - did not elaborate further on his suspected injury, but emblazoned the tweet with an emoji of a needle and some thread.

It comes after claims that while Kourtney - who previously dated socialite Scott Disick on and off from 2005 until 2015 and has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with him - wants to "have a child" with Travis, her ex "doesn't like the idea" of her becoming a mother again.

A source told ET Online: "Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together. It’s very important – and exciting -- to them. Scott doesn't like the idea of Kourtney and Travis growing their family, but the rest of the family is very supportive."

The Poosh founder got engaged to the Travis - who has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler - back in October 2021 and the insider went on to claim that the families "get along well" and that an "intimate" wedding ceremony is on the cards,

The source added: "Kourtney and Travis' kids get along well. Overall, the dynamic is supportive and healthy. Kourtney and Travis are planning to get married soon and the wedding is going to be intimate."

The comments come just days after it was claimed that Scott is likely to "stay away" from the upcoming nuptials unless there are television cameras present because it would make things "awkward."

An insider said: "It would definitely be awkward if Scott was at the wedding. If it’s filmed for sure, then he might be there. If not, Scott might want to stay far away from witnessing."