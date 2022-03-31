The Golden Raspberry Awards have revoked the Bruce Willis award after he was diagnosed with a brain condition.

The 67-year-old star is retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia - a degenerative condition that affects communication and comprehension - and the parody award show which honors the worst of cinematic under-achievements decided to revoke their category which had seen eight of his films nominated.

Co-founders John Wilson and Mo Murphy said in a statement: "After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis. If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie."

The Razzie committee had initially appeared to mock the 'Die Hard' star in a tweet before deciding to get rid of the category altogether.

The tweet read: "The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition. Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family."

The 'Expendables' actor's family - wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children - issued a statement on Wednesday (30.03.22) announcing the star's retirement.

They said: "As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."