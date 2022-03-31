Tony Hawk wants to continue skateboarding despite breaking his femur.

The 53-year-old skateboarding star - who suffered a breakage to the bone in his upper leg back at the beginning of March while performing a stunt - insisted that he wants to continue with his passion as long as he can "stand on [his] own two feet."

He said: "If I’m able to stand on my own two feet then I want to ride a skateboard. I might not be doing it in public so much going down the line. If I feel like my skills are truly fading then I won’t be doing it on a public level or at an exhibition mode, but I don’t make ultimatums.

The former 'Masked Singer' star - who is regarded as one of the most influential skateboarders of all time after completing the first documented "900" degree skateboarding trick back in 1999 - added that he felt that he was skating "better than he had" in a decade just prior to his accident and would love to get back to that ability.

Speaking to ETOnline at the premiere of his documentary 'Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off', he added: "I’m 53. I truly felt like, before I broke my leg, I was skating almost better than ever or better than I have in the last 10 years," he added. "I want to get back to at least some form of that same level of skating."

On the subject of his documentary film, Tony admitted that while it was a "huge honour" to be able to shine a light on the sport, it is also a "huge responsibility."

He said: "I’m honored, but it’s a big responsibility. I do feel I feel like I need to be mindful of that and I need to represent it well. It’s something that I’ve kind of taken upon myself. If people are going to put that on me, then I want to represent skateboarding authentically and show all sides of it, not just the glitz and the X Games and things like that, but the grit, and what it takes, and also the diversity."