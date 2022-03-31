Channing Tatum has teased that 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' will be "wild."

The 41-year-old actor is gearing up to star as the titular stripper in the comedy-drama film series for a third time and has teased that the latest instalment will "go for the stars."

He said: "We’re gonna go big. I mean truly, we're not gonna leave anything on the bench. We're taking it out, we're putting it on stage, it's gonna be wild. .. I was like, 'Why are we going to make a third one if not just go really, really, really for the stars?'"

The 'Lost City' star went on to explain that returning to the franchise - which since its debut in 2012 has gone on to spawn a stage musical and a reality television series - has been "fun" because the project is so familiar.

He told ET Online: "It's been fun reuniting with the crew. ['Magic Mike'] is kind of like home."

While the release date and cast for the third and final installment in the series are yet to be announced Channing previously explained that he is keen to have a well-written female lead in the movie.in the new film.

He explained: "I want to have an equal, if not even more centralised female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to. I don't want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female's experience and not Mike's experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys' experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention."