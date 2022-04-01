Haley Joel Osment is "grateful" to have worked with Bruce Willis.

The 33-year-old actor starred alongside Bruce - who is to retire from acting after he was diagnosed with degenerative condition aphasia that affects communication - in psychological thriller ‘The Sixth Sense' back in 1999 and wanted to express his "deep admiration" for the tragic star.

Haley said: "It's been difficult to find the right words for someone I've always looked up to — first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person. I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come."

The 'A.I. Artificial Intelligence' star went on to send his well-wises to Bruce and his family as they “move forward" with “courage” following the aphasia diagnosis.

He wrote on Instagram: "I just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with the courage and high spirits that have always defined them."

The 'Die Hard' actor's family - wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children - issued a statement on Wednesday (30.03.22) announcing the star's retirement.

They said: "As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.