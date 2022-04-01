The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The rock band - whose current line-up consists of lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante - were given the prestigious honour of a spot on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles after having sold 80 million records worldwide and won six Grammy Awards over the course of their almost-40-year-career.

During a speech at the event, Anthony said: "To me, this is not a story of individuals. I love Chad, I love Flea, I love John, greatly. They are amazingly talented … Something happens when we come together which is much greater than the individual parts. The sum total of our parts is that we were able to find something that we love doing and communicate with the entire world."

The 'Under the Bridge' rockers were all present to accept the honour, with band member Flea explaining that he was very "grateful" to have received the star on the iconic tourist spot because the street has "always been a part of him."

He said: "When I was in high school, I marched on this street playing trumpet in the Hollywood High marching band. … I know this street inside out, and this street knows me. And whenever we’ve travelled around the world, this street has always been a part of me. And I’m really grateful that now we can be a part of it.

The star is the is the 2,717th to be placed Hollywood Walk of Fame and the 'Scar Tissue' hitmakers join the likes of screen icons Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland on the historic landmark as well fellow rock bands Queen and The Beatles.