Demi Moore has a new boyfriend.

The 59-year-old actress is said to have been romancing 45-year-old Swiss chef Daniel Humm - who owns famous restaurants Eleven Madison Park, The NoMad and Davies and Brook - for a “number of months".

A source told The New York Post's Page Six column: “They are really hot and heavy at the moment. Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there."

Just weeks ago, the pair were spotted sitting next to each other at a Chloe fashion show.

News of the 'Ghost' star's new relationship comes after the Hollywood star and her family announced her ex-husband, action legend Bruce Willis, is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with a cognitive condition that causes difficulty with language or speech.

Sharing the 67-year-old actor's aphasia diagnosis, they wrote: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

Demi has Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 28, with the 'Die Hard' star.

The 'G.I. Jane' star's last high-profile romance was with Ashton Kutcher, 44, who she divorced in 2013.

It was previously reported that Demi was on the hunt for romance once again in 2021.

An insider said at the time: "Demi's finally at the point where she doesn't feel she has to live up to anyone else's expectations.

"She's feeling really good about herself and is ready to put herself out there again."

The source added that Demi was enjoying dating and had grown close to one man.

They said: "She'd been single for nearly seven years, so this quite a change for her.

"She met someone she really likes, but they're keeping it under wraps."