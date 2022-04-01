Catherine Tate had to apologise to Pete Bennett after his cameo was cut from 'The Nan Movie'.

The 40-year-old former 'Big Brother' winner has revealed his scene in a lift filmed in Dublin with the titular character made famous by Tate, Nan, in the hit comedy series 'The Catherine Tate Show' didn't end up being used, and he only found out just before the premiere earlier this month, when the 52-year-old comedienne informed him via email.

Speaking to hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on 'Access All Areas' on FUBAR Radio, Pete said: “Just before the film came out, I got a very apologetic email from Catherine Tate saying due to purely technical reasons, our scene in the lift together has been cut out and she’s gutted.”

Pete was furious at first.

He said: "I was like noooo, it’s such a shame, I was so p***** off.”

However, he added: “I took it on the chin and it was so sweet that Catherine apologised herself in the email.”

The reality legend suffers from Tourette's - a condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements - and Catherine needed someone with the syndrome for the part.

Pete continued: “[Catherine] wanted people with Tourette’s in it. So my agent said, ‘hey this might be good for you’ and I said, well of course it is!”

On his audition with Catherine, he spilled: “In my audition, I just called her all the names under the sun and she called me lots of rude words as well. .. I was really happy because I really like her, I’m a massive fan.”

It turned out, the flame-haired funnywoman was a huge fan of his, too.

He recalled: “I went out there buzzing you know coz she’s going ‘you’re off the telly’ and I was like, ‘you’re actually star struck… with me?’ She liked me! She actually knew me from Big Brother.”

Pete found the movie hilarious and agreed that it didn't need his cameo.

He said: “I did watch the film and I still think it’s a wicked film. I laughed my head off and its fine that this bit is cut out because the pacing is really good.”

And he's even revealed he and Catherine are planning to work on something else in the future.

He teased: “Here’s a little bit of inside information. We might possibly be working on something in the future.”

Pete laughed: “‘Ohhhh, what’s gonna happen…?’ I don’t know, but she kind of did say, ‘don’t worry Pete, we’re gonna do something.’”

