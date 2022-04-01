Mark Zuckerberg goes surfing each day to avoid feeling "punched" in the face by the news.

The Meta CEO has revealed the way he switches off from the negative news cycle is by hitting the waves.

The 37-year-old billionaire told ' The Tim Ferriss Show': "When you're out there in the water, it's pretty hard to focus on anything else.

"When you're on the board, you're focused on making sure you stay on the board and don't mess something up."

Zuckerberg also goes foiling, surfing but using a hydrofoil board.

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur previously admitted he thinks more could be done to tackle social media addiction.

Zuckerberg - who co-founded Facebook, now Meta, in 2004 - insisted he doesn't have any conclusive proof that his social network is addictive, but during an appearance before the US Senate in 2020, he conceded that more could be done to support social media users.

Asked if he's seen any evidence that Facebook is addictive, he replied: "From what I've seen so far, it's inconclusive, and most of the research suggests that the vast majority of people do not perceive or experience these services as addictive [but] there should be controls given to people to help them manage their experience better."