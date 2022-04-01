Meghan King is getting her marriage to Cuffe Owens annulled.

The former ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ star revealed her union with her 42-year-old spouse - who is US President Joe Biden's nephew - is going to be declared invalid during a conversation about her love life and past relationships on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM radio show.

The 37-year-old reality television personality made the admission, saying: “This last one is going to be annulled.”

Meghan added how Cuffe “said all the right things and the families were a good fit and he seemed to grow up similarly to me,” before labelling their relationship to be like “almost like an arranged marriage”.

The former ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ star felt that it their progressed because she “was so ready for a partner”.

Meghan said: "I think that I was so ready for a partner … I have three little kids that I have all the time pretty much, so I just really want some help and I want a partnership.”

Meghan - who has five-year-old daughter Aspen with her ex Brad McDill and three-year-old twin boys Hayes and Hart with her ex Jim Edmonds - went public with her relationship with Cuffe in September 2021 on Instagram.

While sharing photos of her and the lawyer, she referred to him as “my man” in the caption and just weeks later they tied the knot in a small ceremony - which was attended by the 79-year-old Head of State and his wife Jill Biden, 70 - at the groom's childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

But just weeks later in December, Meghan addressed their “devastating” split in a statement on her Instagram Story.

She wrote: “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating.

“This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”