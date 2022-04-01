WhatsApp has made a number of changes to voice notes.

The Meta-owned messaging service is rolling out six new updates, including the ‘Out of Chat Playback’ feature, which means you no longer have to listen to voice notes while on the chat window, allowing for the user to get on with other tasks while still listening to the message.

It's now also possible to pause and resume recording and you can even preview your voice message before sending them.

Minor changes include the playback bar shifting to a waveform, and 'Fast Playback', giving the option to move between 1.5x speed to 2x speed.

And finally, you can pause and resume playback and listen from where you left off.

In a blog post, WhatsApp revealed that a whopping 7 billion people send voice notes daily.

The feature was first launched back in 2013.

The voice notes updates will "roll out in the coming weeks."