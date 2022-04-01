The LAPD were "prepared" to arrest Will Smith for smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Academy Awards producer Will Packer has claimed the 'King Richard' star could have been charged with "battery" for striking the comedian over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia on stage at the ceremony at the weekend.

In an interview on 'Good Morning America', he said: “They were saying this is battery, that was the word they used at that moment, they said ‘we will go get him, we are prepared to go get him right now’.

“‘You can press charges, we can arrest him’, they were laying out the options.”

However, Chris - who admitted at his first stand-up show since the attack that he was "still processing" what happened - decided not to press charges.

Will added: “As they were talking Chris was being very dismissive of those options, he was like ‘no I’m fine’… and even to the point I said ‘Rock, let them finish’.

“The other LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said ‘would you like us to take any action’ and he said ‘no’.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed this week that Will - who went on to win Best Actor for his role as Richard Williams in 'King Richard' following the altercation - "refused to leave" the ceremony following the incident.

The Academy said: "Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently."

The statement also explained that while he is under investigation for the slap, the 'Men in Black' star is "being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote" regarding any disciplinary action they may choose to take.

The statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter read: "Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response. At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.

"Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television.

"Mr. Rock, we apologise to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologise to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event."