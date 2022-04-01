Spotify has upgraded the Blend feature to enable friends and family to co-create Spotify mixtapes.

Until now, the shared listening experience was only able to be used by two users, but now everyone in your family and friendship circle can get involved.

It's now possible to make a Blend playlist with up to 10 people.

What's more, users can merge musical tastes with their favourite artists, including BTS, Charli XCX, Kacey Musgraves, and Megan Thee Stallion, and end up with a personalised playlist and a sharecard to post on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat or Twitter.

A press release noted: "At Spotify, we believe that music brings people together - and Blend is helping listeners do just that. We know our users are craving connection and Blend gives users another way to reconnect through music and continue fostering moments of sharing and discovery."