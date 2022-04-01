Bella Hadid is to make her acting debut in 'Ramy'.

The 25-year-old supermodel will have a recurring role in the third season of Hulu's critically-acclaimed comedy series, which follows Ramy Youssef playing a fictionalised version of himself trying to navigate life as an American Muslim in New Jersey.

According to Hulu, the third season will see Ramy's family "forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns—and in some cases, lies—while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle's diamond business."

It is unclear what role Bella will play on the show or when the programme will return to the streaming service.

While the show marks the brunette beauty's debut scripted series, she made frequent appearances on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' when her mother Yolanda Hadid was a cast regular from 2012 to 2016, and she's also appeared in episodes of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and her mother's show 'Making A Model'.

Meanwhile, Bella recently admitted she felt she was the "uglier sister" compared to her older sibling, Gigi Hadid and so always had "something to prove".

She said: “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it.

"I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety—what was I doing getting into this business?

"But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, cancelled a job, was late to a job.

"No one can ever say that I don’t work my a** off.”