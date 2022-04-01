Sydney Sweeney's grandparents think she has "the best t*** in Hollywood".

The 24-year-old actress excitedly invited her "entire family" to the premiere of her HBO series 'Euphoria' without thinking about the fact her character, Cassie Howard, bears all on screen and was left mortified at having to sit amongst all her relatives during her nude scenes.

She said: “I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about it. My grandparents, my uncles, my… I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen, like ginormous screen.

“I was on the floor.

"I wasn't thinking, I was so excited.”

Asked how her grandparents reacted to the nudity, Sydney said on 'The Ellen De Generes Show': "They said I have the best tits in Hollywood.”

The actress' grandma was in the audience for the talk show and gave a thumbs up following her granddaughter's comments.

In January, Sydney admitted she'd only been naked in scenes that she felt comfortable in.

She said: "There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam [Levinson, the show's screenwriter], 'I don't really think that's necessary here.' He was like, 'OK, we don't need it.' I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me."

But she later clarified that didn't mean she had asked production to cut some of her nude scenes and was just highlighting how "respectful" Sam is of the cast.

She said: "I never asked him to cut any scenes. It got twisted and turned and it became its own beast, and I was like, 'Oh, my God.'

"It was more how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn't feel comfortable with.

"I think it's important to the storyline and the character.

"There's a purpose to what that character is going through. That's the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character's life and what they're going through. Cassie's body is a different form of communication for her."