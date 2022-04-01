Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans have been tipped to star in ‘Project Artemis’ for Apple TV+.

The flick - which is being directed by ‘Ozark’ star Jason Bateman - is the latest project for the streaming service and tells the story of the space race starring the two Marvel stars, but plot details are being kept relatively secret at the moment.

The news of the movie going into production was confirmed by Chris on Twitter, who quote tweeted the story by Deadline.

The magazine wrote on the micro-blogging site: "EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one. Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) are set to star in buzzy new movie package ‘Project Artemis,’ we can reveal, with #Ozark star, director and exec-producer Jason Bateman aboard to direct."

The 40-year-old actor quipped: “Very excited!!!”

The screenplay was written by Rose Gilroy and is being produced by Jonathan Lia, Keenan Flynn and the 37-year-old actress under the production company These Pictures.

It is the latest project for Chris and Scarlett - who have been actively seeking collaborations - after the other Apple-backed movie ‘Ghosted’ clashed with the ‘Marriage Story’ star’s schedule, prompting Ana de Armas to step into her place.

Currently Scarlett’s latest film - Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City - is in post-production and Chris is in a similar stage with on Pixar’s hotly anticipated ‘Lightyear’, the origin story of the space explorer toy in ‘Toy Story’.

Apple - who became the first streaming service to snag the Best Picture gong at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night (27.03.22) for CODA - has a number of other potential high profile productions lined up, such as Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killer of the Flower Moon’ and ‘Tetris’, which boasts talent such as Taron Egerton.