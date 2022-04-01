Twiggy suffers from dry skin.

The 72-year-old fashion icon - whose real name is Dame Lesley Lawson - has revealed the most important part of her beauty routine is slapping on plenty of moisturiser, and the Charlotte Tilbury ambassador swears by their Magic Cream and Magic Night Cream.

She said: "I have dry skin, lots of moisturiser is really important to me."

However, she insisted drinking plenty of water and getting in plenty of shut-eye is also key to maintaining her ageless complexion.

She added to People: "A good night's sleep and of course a healthy diet."

The model previously revealed her "number one" beauty rule is to "always" remove her makeup before bed.

The catwalk legend keeps her skin glowing by cleansing her face every evening and taking off any leftover cosmetic products "no matter how tired or drunk" she is.

She said: "My number one rule: I never sleep with make-up on - ever. No matter how late it is, how tired or drunk, always take your make-up off!"

Twiggy was discovered at the age of 16 and was known for her iconic cropped haircut, big eyes and huge eyelashes, and still uses a lengthening mascara to this day because when she was modelling, make-up artists would apply "three sets of lashes" to make her eyes pop on camera.

She added: "When I do my own make-up, I don't have any particular brands that I use, but I think my base today is Chanel, which is a nice fluid one. I have very dry skin so I have to have make-up that doesn't dry it out. I'm not sure which mascara I use but it's one that adds length because I have really short lashes.

"In the old days I used to wear three sets of false lashes but I can't be bothered with that anymore - I gave up on them a long time ago! And rouge! My favourite rouge is the old-fashioned Bourjois Little Round Pop Blusher. They haven't changed it for years and they're lovely shades - I go for the rosy ones so it looks like I'm naturally flushed."

Twiggy has spent over 50 years in the fashion and beauty industry, and the supermodel went on to admit that she religiously gets "manicures and pedicures" and has her hair "highlighted" in the same salon she has used since she was "discovered" as a teen.

She said: "Every two weeks I get my nails done - manicures and pedicures - with gel on my hands and toes just normal paint.

"I have my hair highlighted by Poppy Conaway at the Gielly Green Boutique Salon, who I've gone to for years, since I was 16 when I was 'discovered'. I go every three months. I've never been brave enough to try lots of different colours. I've always done my own makeup."