Kathryn Bigelow is directing the thriller ‘Aurora’.

The ‘Zero Dark 30’ director is helming the adaptation of the David Koepp novel, which is due out in June - the man behind the scripts for ‘Jurassic Park’, the original ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie, and ‘Spiderman’ - for Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 70-year-old Academy Award winner is producing the movie with her long standing producing partner Greg Shapiro and Gavin Polone, who has previously worked with the 58-year-old author on other films, such as ‘Stir of Echoes’ and ‘Secret Window’.

They also reported that the movie is seeking a budget in excess of $100 million, however Netflix declined to comment but sources close to the magazine claim the project is “still in the development stage”.

The movie is centred on the aftermath of a solar storm that wipes out most of the world’s power grids and how it impacts a single mother attempting to protect her teenage daughter and other family members, such as her estranged millionaire brother who has built a bunker for this very sort of predicament with his money made working in Silicon Valley.

While the book has not been released, industry figures have praised the book and David for being “one of the greatest storytellers of all time.”

Scott Frank, the creator of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ said: “There’s a reason David Koepp is the most successful screenwriter of all time. It’s because he’s one of the greatest storytellers of all time. Aurora is up there with his best: scary, funny, and thought-provoking.”

Author Stephen King called the book “a real page turner”.