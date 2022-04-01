Travis Barker admits getting glammed up for the Oscars was alien to him.

The Blink-182 rocker - who attended the awards ceremony in Los Angeles with his fiance Kourtney Kardashian, 42, at the weekend - is used to drumming topless and admitted he was out of his comfort zone having his makeup done.

Taking part in Vanity Fair's 'To the Nines' series, he said: "For me, I kind of have a uniform I feel really comfortable in which usually is no shirt, a pair of pants and some Converse or some Doc Martens.

"I get nervous playing in a suit.

"I'm so used to playing with no shirt on and just being free. I'm wondering if like, my stick is going to caught in the cuff?"

The 46-year-old pop-punk icon revealed he was offered a chapstick to keep his lips moist, had his nails trimmed and got dusted in powder.

He added: "I never really have a glam team — I never get powder or whatever, but this is the Oscars so I'll do whatever.

"I put lotion on, made sure my nails were cut, and made sure my lips were moisturised.

"I don't even know what to tell [the makeup artist] to do, because it's not in my pocket."

The 'What's My Age Again?' hitmaker insisted he would never wear anything that isn't his style.

He explained: "It's not changing your identity, it's just enhancing yours and you still feel like yourself in whatever these close are.

"I can see something or try it on immediately and be like, 'Nope, that's not me.' Making sure the clothes don't wear me and I wear the clothes is super important."

While the heavily-tattooed hunk is unlikely to don a suit on stage anytime soon, he's getting used to wearing them.

He said: "I like the juxtapose of me being at the Oscars.

"It like, doesn't quite fit, but it does. Just like seeing me in a suit doesn't quite fit but it does."

Travis added: "I've found suits that I like."