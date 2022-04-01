The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have enjoyed a private screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Prince William and his wife Catherine were joined by other members of the royal family, including the prince's cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex, for an exclusive preview of the highly-anticipated sequel.

Star Tom Cruise offered William the chance to be among the first in the world to see the film after learning he was a fan of the original 1986 movie and arranged the private screening at an IMAX cinema off London's Leicester Square.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It’s a very unlikely movie premiere, but Tom made the offer after learning William is a fan. They happily accepted. Let’s face it, guests don’t get much more A-list!

“The rest of the cinema was shut to ensure privacy and William, Kate and a few other members of the royal family — plus a couple of very trusted friends — were the first to see it.

“Tom welcomed them and said he hoped they’d enjoy watching it as much as he’d enjoyed making it, and left them to it."

The movie was said to be a hit with the royal audience.

The source added: “Apparently, it was met with royal approval — not least because William has been a military pilot himself so it’s pretty close to his heart.

"It’s also a mega-bucks film with some of the most incredible stunts ever performed on camera so it lives up to the hype.”

Meanwhile, 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor Miles Teller recently revealed Tom put the cast through a special "boot camp" for the film.

He said: "We were all mini Toms making this movie. He put us through... I'll just call it a 'Tom Cruise boot camp'. We were getting in killer shape.

"And also for the stunts and stuff that Tom does in movies, it's usually a very specific type of training. You're not just going into the gym and lifting some weights. We did flight training for three months before we started filming... We got put through the wringer."

Tom, who will reprise his role as Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the movie, also described how he developed a training scheme for his co-stars to help them learn how to fly the Boeing F/A-18 Superhornet jets.

He explained: "I developed a programme for the actors, and how we could get them in the (F/A-18s).

"It was every step of the way. I had to teach them how to fly. I had to teach them how to handle gs. I had to get them confident in the aeroplane."