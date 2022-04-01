Harry Styles' upcoming films are not suitable family viewing.

The 'As It Was' singer has been working on both 'Don't Worry Darling' and 'My Policeman' and as he's shot sex scenes for both projects, he's suggested people shouldn't settle down to watch them with their parents.

Asked by 'Capital Breakfast' host Roman Kemp which of the movies he can "safely watch" with his parents, Harry said: "I don’t know if you can watch either with your parents!

"I’m going to have to do another one!"

Asked if it is true there are some "pretty saucy scenes" in both movies, he confirmed: "Yes."

The 28-year-old star - who appears opposite Florence Pugh in 'Don't Worry Darling' and Emma Corrin and David Dawson in 'My Policeman' - felt "very lucky" to have built a "trusting" relationship with his co-stars when shooting their sex scenes, so there was no awkwardness.

He said: "I think it depends very much on who you’re working with and what the situation is, all I can say from my own experience is that I was very lucky to have a very trusting relationship within the people we were working with and that kind of came first, so it was all discussed and all of it was very, kind of, ‘OK above the filming, above anything that is happening, it’s the cameras, it’s me and you, we’re doing his together, and we trust each other and if at any point, you know, we can stop whenever’ and all that kind of stuff.

"I’d never done that before on camera - at least I don’t think!"

Harry still considers himself "a musician first" but he feels "very grateful" to be able to take his love of acting further.

He said: "I mean I think I’m a musician first, I feel really lucky to get to do a job that I love and I feel very grateful to have been able to explore acting, something I did when I was a kid and stuff at school and I always really loved it and in this context it’s been a really nice opportunity for me to get very much out of my comfort zone and start again, it’s been a lot of fun."

