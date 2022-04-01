Tyrese Gibson believes Hollywood lacks "accountability".

The 'Morbius' actor has praised Will Smith for apologising after he smacked Chris Rock during the Oscars live broadcast on Sunday (27.03.22) because he was upset with a joke the comic told about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and he thinks the 'King Richard' star should be applauded for admitting he was wrong.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Tyrese said: "When is the last time you heard somebody apologise about something they either said or did in this town?

"We lack accountability. In my mind, they're going to do what [they] do, they're going to say what they say. There was an action, there was a mistake, and this man apologised.

"If I was looking for an opportunity to not be a fan or a supporter, he just brought me all the way back in from being a man that's not above an apology.

"I have to appreciate that, so go on, go have fun on social media every time somebody say something or do something they're going to take off. We've got a short attention span. Next week something else is gonna be all over the headlines. We're gonna move on."

The 43-year-old star admitted that, following the 'Men in Black' actor's apology he is "gonna allow myself to support Will Smith for the rest of my life."

However, Tyrese stressed he is also a fan of Chris and called for people to "move on" from the incident.

He said: "I love Will Smith and I love Chris Rock and I just wish them the best. I want the best for them.

"I want this all to land I want the dust to still. I want us to move on."

Meanwhile, the 'Fast and Furious' star paid tribute to his mother, who died of COVID-19 and pneumonia in February.

He said: "Rest in peace to my mom, who passed away on Valentine's Day. Mom instilled in me, you are blessed, but never get too familiar with being blessed.

"You should always look at everything like a big deal, every room you walk into, every opportunity that comes your way, just thank God. Never get too familiar, because if you allow yourself to become too familiar all these blessings become no big deal to you."