Jason Aldean has criticised Eric Church's decision to cancel a concert to attend a basketball game.

The 'Hell of a View' hitmaker has been blasted by fans after he pulled the plug on his sold-out show at the AT T Center arena in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday (02.04.22) but pulled the plug so he could watch the upcoming match between North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils instead, and his fellow country star admitted it isn't something he would do.

Jason told E! News' 'Daily Pop' programme: "I don't know that I could cancel a show to make it to a game. I feel like people buying a ticket to come see your show, you kind of have to hold up your end of the deal on that.

"I don't know if I could pull it off."

Eric, 44, acknowledged he'd been "selfish" in cancelling the show but hoped they understood his "passion".

He previously said in a statement: "This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four.

"As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the year but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.

"This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance."