Kristin Scott Thomas is working on her directorial debut.

The ‘Gosford Park’ star has got big names such as Sienna Miller, Scarlett Johansson and Emily Beecham.

According to the Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye, the 61-year-old actress is working on as-yet-untitled project with a lot of the details being kept mum.

This comes after the Academy Award nominee attempted to bring the 1956 novel ‘The Sea Change’ by Elizabeth Jane Howard.

The movie - which has prompted speculation to be inspired by the Anton Chekhov play ‘Three Sisters' - is currently in the pre-production stage and Kristin wants it set in and around England’s Home Counties.

The ‘English Patient’ star's latest project to debut is the Apple TV+ spy drama ‘Slow Horses’.

The series - which is based on a book series by Mick Herron drops on Friday (01.04.22) - stars Kristin as Diana Taverner and Gary Oldman, 64, as Jackson Lamb, who is reminiscent of an unruly George Smiley.

It features an original track as the theme tune from the Rolling Stone’s frontman Mick Jagger, which came “quickly” to the rocker despite it being his first tune for telly.

The 78-year-old rocker said: “It’s a quite popular series of books, so I knew what it was about. I knew the vibe really well, so as soon as [composer Daniel Pemberton] sent the track to me, I just dashed off a few pages of notes of what I thought it was about. It came very, very quickly, which is always a good sign.”